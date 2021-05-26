Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $639.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.13.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

