Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $501.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.98 and a 200-day moving average of $436.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.