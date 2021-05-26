Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells 719 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

