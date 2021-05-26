Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $61,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

