Insured Finance Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $115,109.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00346017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00182425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00816664 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,216,187 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

