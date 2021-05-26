Insureum (ISR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $673,188.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 50% against the US dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $673,188.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00078420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00946306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.61 or 0.09714086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00090986 BTC.

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

