Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Replimune Group worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

