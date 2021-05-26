Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 175,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Cytokinetics makes up 4.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,707 shares of company stock worth $2,812,779. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,222. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

