Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 35,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 134,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Medtronic by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 395,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

