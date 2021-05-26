Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 186,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 50,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.64. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

