Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $9 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,000. Danaher makes up about 2.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,891,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.83. The stock had a trading volume of 126,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,563. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

