Integral Health Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.70. 26,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $177.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,634 shares of company stock valued at $78,034,515. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

