Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.96. 313,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,379,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

