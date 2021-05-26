Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 299,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 131,070 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 58,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 483,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,614,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

