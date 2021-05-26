Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 67,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,592 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The stock has a market cap of $532.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

