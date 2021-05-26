Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.