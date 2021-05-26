Intra-Cellular Therapies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,117% compared to the average volume of 151 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

