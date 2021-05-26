Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.81. 211,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

