Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 1.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,424,000 after purchasing an additional 752,877 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 812,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after acquiring an additional 109,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,756. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

