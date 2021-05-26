Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,297 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 2.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. 488,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,456,682. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

