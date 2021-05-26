Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,885 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 4.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 69,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.