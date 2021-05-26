Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.98. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. Analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 875.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

