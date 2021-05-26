Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $511.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $511.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.22.

Intuit stock opened at $438.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $442.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.51 and its 200 day moving average is $385.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

