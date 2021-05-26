Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $498.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $470.00 to $498.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.74.

Intuit stock opened at $438.99 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $442.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.84. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

