Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.84. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $442.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.74.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

