Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.84. Intuit has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $442.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.91.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

