Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $882.34 million-$907.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVC stock remained flat at $$7.73 on Wednesday. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,471. Invacare has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $270.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

