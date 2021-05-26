Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Down 99.0% in May

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the April 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Inventergy Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 13,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,872. Inventergy Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
Inventergy Global Company Profile
