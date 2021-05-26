Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Down 99.0% in May

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the April 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Inventergy Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 13,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,872. Inventergy Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

