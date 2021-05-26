Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 1,480.5% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

