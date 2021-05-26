Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,564,000 after buying an additional 7,839,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 423,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 255,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 341,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.