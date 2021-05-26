Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.09. The company had a trading volume of 619,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,735,004. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.44 and a 200 day moving average of $320.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.