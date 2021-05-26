Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $88,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.85. 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,735,004. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

