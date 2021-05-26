Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 97048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Specifically, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 268,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 200,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

