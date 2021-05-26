Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sysco (SYY)

Sysco (NYSE: SYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SYY opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -163.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $94,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

