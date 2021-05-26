Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 584 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,386,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

