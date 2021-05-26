Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $233.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average of $218.65. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

