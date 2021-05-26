Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 66,839 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,670% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,776 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $51,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

