Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,183 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

NYSE:MLM opened at $362.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $183.84 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

