Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,360 shares of company stock worth $6,537,879. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

