Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 844,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 134,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,541. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

