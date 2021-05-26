ION (ION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $271,638.79 and $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00296530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036865 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,595,547 coins and its circulating supply is 13,695,547 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

