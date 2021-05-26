IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 3,382 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.28. 5,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,700. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.35 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
