Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 1,716 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IRWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,669. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,889,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
