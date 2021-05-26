Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 1,716 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IRWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,669. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,889,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.