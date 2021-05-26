iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 212.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

