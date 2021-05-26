iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lessened by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.87. 20,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,735. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58.

