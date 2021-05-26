iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

