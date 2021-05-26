iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $57.60. Approximately 4,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

The stock has a market cap of $236.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.