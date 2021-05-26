iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254,361 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

