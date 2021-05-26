iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

