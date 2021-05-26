iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

